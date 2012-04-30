MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, refrained from getting stuck with high priced inventory as prices hit the highest in nearly five months.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck its multi-month high of 29,169 rupees, a level last seen on December 8, 2011, helped by safe haven buying overseas and a weaker rupee at home.

* The contract traded at 29,146 rupees per 10 grams, up 0.13 percent on day by 3:32 p.m.

* "Traders are in no mood to buy, as there is absence of retail demand after prices neared 30,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.

* "I haven't sold a single gram since morning as against an average of 10 kilogram," said Ajmera.

* Most jewellers are fully stocked after lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which fell last Tuesday. Sales fell 50 percent to 10 tonnes on the festival day.

* Gold added $2.07 an ounce to $1,664.39, but the metal was heading for its third monthly decline.

* Bullion had risen to $1,667.11 on Friday, its strongest since April 13, on disappointing U.S. growth and European debt jitters.

* A weaker rupee also aided sentiment in the local market. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver traded flat at 55,826 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)