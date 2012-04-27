MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's top buyer of the bullion, refrained from buying amid a peak wedding season, thwarted by a huge stock pile and prices that hit a more than four-month high.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was steady at 29,042 rupees at 1:47 p.m., after hitting a high of 29,087 rupees, a level last seen on December 13, aided by a weaker rupee.

* "There are no sales after Akshaya Tritiya... traders are stuck with their old inventory," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of J.J. Gold House in Kolkata.

* Gold sales dropped by more than 50 percent to 10 tonnes for Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, and demand has been sluggish since.

* A depreciating rupee also dented sales. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas market, however, gold struggled to make a headway as the downgrading of Spain's credit rating fuelled concerns about the debt-stricken euro zone.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)