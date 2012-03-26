* Shipments may drop to 655 tonnes in 2012
* Six respondents don't expect another duty hike this year
* Jewellers' strike to oppose high duties
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, March 26 India's decision to double gold
import duty to four percent could cut gold imports by a third in
2012 to their lowest level in two years, allowing China to
overtake it and become the world's biggest buyer of bullion, a
Reuters poll revealed.
Shipments could drop to 655 tonnes in 2012 after imports
were broadly flat at a record 969 tonnes in 2011, according to
the median of a poll of 10 respondents, which included
importers, jewellers and brokerages.
"The initial reaction from the market is not good. Doubling
of duty within three months is heavy for consumers to digest,"
said Pinakin Vyas, assistant vice-president with IndusInd Bank,
a large gold importer.
Vyas expects a 30 percent fall in imports in 2012. Imports
were at 535.88 tonnes in 2009 due to high supplies of recycled
gold as investors cashed in on a 22 percent rise in prices.
The government's budget last week doubled the import duty
and imposed a levy on unbranded jewellery as measures to limit
the current account deficit.
Jewellers in India, many of whom sell individual,
tailor-made items in tiny market stalls, have shut shop for 10
days so far and plan to extend their strike over the duty. The
finance minister has refused to change plans.
Gold demand in India had already faltered due to a rally in
global gold prices. Gold spot prices touched their
highest level for this year at the end of February at around
$1,790 per ounce.
"Last year we had good imports but looking at the pace of
the fall so far we are heading for a big fall in 2012," said
Prithviraj Kothari, president of the Bombay Bullion Association,
who estimated imports at 450 tonnes in 2012, the lowest in the
survey.
Analysts and traders feel over the medium term consumers
will be forced to accept the tax hike, which could trigger
further strictures from the government, although six respondents
did not expect another duty hike this year.
"I foresee very limited impact (of high taxes) over a period
of time. Consumers will always ask for the price of gold and not
tax ... the market will always adjust to prices over a period of
time," said a dealer with a private bank importing bullion.
Many Indian families buy gold as an investment in a climate
of high inflation and crimped real interest rates. Gold is also
an integral and important part of weddings, often representing
the wealth of a bride and acting as her security.
Respondents Imports for
2012 in tonnes
IndusInd Bank 669
Mumbai Jewellery Association 478.5
JJ Gold House 670
Commtrendz Research 650
MNC Bullion 574
Karvy Comtrade 861
Bombay Bullion Association 450
Yes Jewellery Group 750
HDFC Bank 660
Brijwasi Bullion 500
Median 655
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)