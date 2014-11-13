(Refiles to fix formatting)
* India appetite for gold jumps by third in Q3 -WGC
* Driven higher by wedding season demand for jewellery
* WGC sees healthy demand in current quarter
By Meenakshi Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Nov 13 Indian appetite for gold jumped
by more than a third in the last quarter, in sharp contrast to
the rest of the world, boosted by jewellery demand for the
wedding season, an industry body said on Thursday.
Demand in India rose 39 percent to 225.1 tonnes in
July-Sept, the second highest on record for the quarter, even as
global appetite fell to its lowest in nearly five years,
according to the World Gold Council.
Consumption in the world's other major buyer, China, tumbled
37 percent year-on-year in the same period. Although Indian
demand overtook China for the quarter, it still lagged for the
total from the first nine months of the year.
"Demand will continue to have positive growth over last year
as this is a good demand period and a lot of marriages are
happening," said Somasundaram PR, head of the WGC's India
operations.
Jewellery demand in India surged 60 percent in the third
quarter, but investment demand eased 10 percent.
The precious metal forms an essential part of a bride's
dowry in India, and is considered auspicious as a gift or
offering at religious festivals.
The WGC maintained its prediction that Indian demand would
reach 850-950 tonnes for the year, driven by jewellery
purchases.
Investment demand is likely to fall to 25 percent of total
demand this year, from 37 percent the year before, Somasundaram
said, as a sharp price drop has shaken the confidence of Indians
in bullion as a store of value.
The WGC said jewellery demand was also boosted by a
weakening of gold prices in rupee terms and by widespread
confidence in a new government, along with the onset of the
festival season.
September imports surged 450 percent to $3.75 billion.
"Demand for the fourth quarter as a whole is expected to be
healthy, but the September surge in imports is unlikely to be
replicated," WGC said.
The jump in Indian demand comes after a weaker period last
year when consumption was hurt by curbs on imports.
Struggling with a high trade deficit, India last year raised
its gold import duty to a record 10 percent and made it
mandatory to export a fifth of all bullion imports.
