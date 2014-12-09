MUMBAI/SINGAPORE Dec 9 India should allow banks
to use gold as part of their liquidity reserves, which would let
them make more use of gold inside the country and reduce the
need for imports, an industry body said on Tuesday, seeing that
as an alternative to import curbs.
The world's second-biggest consumer of the metal should also
consider setting up an exchange for transparent gold pricing and
to streamline trade, according to a report commissioned by the
World Gold Council (WGC).
"We have made our points to the government and some of these
recommendations are in consideration," Somasundaram PR, head of
the WGC's India operations, told Reuters. He did not elaborate.
Last year, struggling with a high trade deficit, India
imposed a record 10 percent import duty on gold and a rule
requiring a fifth of all imports to be re-exported. Bullion is
the second-biggest item on India's import bill after oil.
The WGC says allowing banks to hold gold as part of their
liquidity reserves would motivate them to introduce gold deposit
schemes, which would in turn circulate existing bullion within
the country, removing some of the need to import fresh supply.
"The solution to meeting India's enduring appetite for gold
lies not in restricting the import of gold, but in making better
use of the gold that is already in the country, making it a
productive, fungible asset class like any other financial
savings," Somasundaram said in a separate statement.
About 22,000 tonnes of gold is estimated to be held in
Indian households.
Gold deposit schemes are already offered by banks but have
not proved popular with consumers, who prefer to hold their gold
in ornament form and would need strong incentives to give up
heirlooms and wedding gifts.
Once the consumer deposits gold with the bank, it is refined
to be sold to others. The consumer earns interest and receives
gold bars when the term matures, regardless of what was
originally deposited.
"At present, financial products linked to gold have been
poorly marketed. If banks were able to include gold in their
reserve calculations, they would be financially incentivised to
innovate, market and explain gold-based products," the WGC
report said.
The re-export rule was scrapped late last month to counter
the smuggling and high premiums that had resulted.
Although the rules had curbed gold supplies
entering India, consumer demand remained strong.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)