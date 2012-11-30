* India gold demand seen rebounding in 2013 after 20-25 pct
loss in 2012
* China's economy starting to recover, lending help to gold
demand
* Global gold demand seen down 5-7 pct to 4,100 tonnes in
2012
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Nov 30 Global gold demand in 2013 should
be led by further strength in Chinese demand and a recovery in
India, helping the precious metal continue its bull run into its
13th year, the industry-backed World Gold Council said on
Friday.
Chinese gold demand is likely to grow around 10 percent in
2013 from about 800 tonnes this year, as the world's
second-largest economy is expected to pick up pace, Marcus
Grubb, World Gold Council managing director, said in an
interview.
"There's evidence already that the Chinese economy is
bottoming out, and beginning to recover again," Grubb said.
"We have strength into Q1 next year on Chinese New Year. I
think you'll see China perform strongly in 2013 as the economy
recovers."
He did not give a projection for Indian growth, though said
demand should rebound after falling about 20-25 percent in 2012
to 750-800 tonnes.
"And the reason is I think the effect on India you had this
year is unlikely to be repeated next year," he said, referring
to a nearly 30 percent fall in Indian demand in the first half
of this year, hurt by a slowing economy and record-high gold
prices in local currency terms.
He also cited other drivers for his projections for higher
demand in 2013, including robust Western investment demand due
to lingering global financial problems and purchases by central
banks.
Global gold demand is likely to fall by around 5 to 7
percent in 2012 to around 4,100 tonnes, he added.
The world's total consumer gold demand in the first three
quarters of the year fell 7 percent from a year earlier to
3,185.5 tonnes. India's gold demand during the period dropped 22
percent to 612 tonnes, the WGC said earlier this month.
"India could probably come in around 750 to 800 tonnes for
(2012), down from 1,000 last year," he said, adding that Chinese
demand in 2012 is expected to reach around 800 tonnes, up from
roughly 778 tonnes a year ago.
"It's going to be very close as to which market is the
biggest in the world," he said.
Grubb said gold demand in India and China in the fourth
quarter looked to be strong.
"Looking at data we have on imports into India and also
premiums in Mumbai, demand's been very strong so far in Q4 in
India, I think actually stronger than in China," he said, adding
that gold purchases before the Lunar New Year will help boost
China's demand in the fourth quarter.
Central banks continued to diversify their reserves into
gold and official sector demand is expected to reach 450-500
tonnes this year, compared with 456 tonnes last year, which was
the highest since 1964, he added.
Robust demand in the official sector is expected to continue
into 2013, he added.
Grubb also said the bull run on gold markets is expected to
continue for a 13th straight year in 2013, without giving any
price forecasts. Gold has been up around 10 percent so
far this year at about $1,730 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Ed
Davies)