By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, May 24 Italy, Europe's biggest maker of
gold jewellery, is set to be a leading global supplier of
recycled bullion in the next few years as economic crisis and
high metal prices push Italians to sell their family jewels.
Italy emerged in 2011 as the world's third-largest source of
gold scrap, with 116.5 tonnes of recycled gold, behind the
United States and China.
In 2012, it is expected to supply a similar amount of gold
scrap as its economy plunges deeper into recession, analysts
said.
"Already Italy is playing a key role in terms of a balance
between recycling and demand," Marcus Grubb, managing director
for investment at the industry-funded World Gold Council (WGC),
told Reuters.
"In the longer run it is probable ... its contribution will
increase, provided the demand for gold remains strong, which we
think it will," Grubb said.
Last year, gold supply from Italy, which has no mining
production, topped that of world No.7 producer Indonesia, which
mined 111 tonnes of gold in 2011, according to metals
consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS.
Rome's long-term belt-tightening measures, including higher
taxes, mean world markets can count on steady high supplies of
recycled gold from Italy in the next few years.
"If the situation in Italy worsens and if prices rise a lot,
the volume of scrap could even increase a bit," said Ivana
Ciabatti, head of leading Italian precious metals trading and
refining company Italpreziosi.
That would help to check relentlessly ebullient gold prices
because gold has become crucial to meet strong demand as mining
output has only grown modestly.
"This is a market in deficit, not in surplus," WGC's Grubb
said. "This is the only metal where the only way demand can be
met is with a massive amount of recycling."
Gold demand rose by about 11 percent over the past 10 years
to 4,486 tonnes in 2011, while mine output lagged at a growth
rate of about 7 percent since 2002 to 2,818 tonnes last year,
GFMS data showed.
Over the same period, gold scrap supplies nearly doubled and
at 1,661 tonnes last year accounted for 37 percent of total gold
supplies. Recycling is more environment-friendly and cheaper
than mining which would require huge investment to boost output.
Gold prices, rose 10 percent last year and hit a
record high of $1,920.30 an ounce in September 2011, although
they have only gained about one percent in volatile trade so far
this year.
OLD TRADITION A LIFESAVER NOW
A deeply rooted south European tradition of offering gold
jewellery as presents from baptism throughout life means that
Italians accumulated hundreds of tonnes of gold over the past
30-50 years, more than households in poorer Spain, Greece and
Portugal, industry experts said.
"Since I was a child I remember that gold was given as a
gift on various occasions and people used to say: 'Put it
aside'," Ciabatti said.
"We used to laugh at it, but they turned out to be right.
Many families are surviving thanks to this gold."
By contrast, in traditional major gold scrap markets China
and India, strong economies and growing incomes have reduced
appetites to cash in gold jewellery, despite high metal prices.
From the 1980s to the early 2000s, consumption of gold
jewellery in Italy amounted to about 100 tonnes a year, the
country's goldsmiths' association Federorafi estimates.
"Italians have accumulated a lot of gold jewellery over
years. Now, with the crisis, this gold is coming back to the
market, making Italy a global leader (as a gold scrap supplier)"
Federorafi Director Stefano de Pascale said.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, slid further
into recession in the first three months of this year. The OECD
expects Italy's economy to shrink by 1.7 percent in 2012 and
growth prospects through 2017 are weaker than in other advanced
countries it surveyed.
Supplies of gold scrap in Italy more than tripled over the
last 10 years to 116.5 tonnes in 2011 from 37 tonnes in 2002.
Annual growth spiked nearly 30 percent in 2009, spurred by the
first wave of the global economic crisis, GFMS data showed.
HIGH PRICE APPEAL
An eventual economic recovery in Italy would reduce distress
sales, but the fall in the overall volume of scrap would be
lessened as people keep selling to benefit from high prices.
People who are not pressed by economic hardships but take
advantage of high prices to get rid of old-fashioned gold
pieces, sometimes linked to bad memories, and get some spare
cash or renew their jewellery collection, are the second major
driver of rising scrap volumes in Italy, experts said.
"Consumers are much more aware of the possibilities of
selling back old jewellery. This knowledge and a greater ease in
doing so will serve to sustain volumes," Neil Meader, research
director for precious metals at Thomson Reuters GFMS, said.
"That is one good reason to why we would be unlikely to see
scrap return to the (low) levels we saw five-eight years ago."
Businesses collecting used gold, known as "Compro Oro" (I
buy gold) shops, have mushroomed in Italy to about 5,000-8,000
since 2000 when Rome let private operators trade in precious
metals.
But analysts say the so-called near-market supplies of used
gold, such as broken, mismatched and outdated jewellery has
already been recycled and a strong increase in metal prices
would be needed to make Italians part with more treasured items.
"The only way you can get people to recycle something they
want to keep is by raising the price," WGC's Grubb said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker)