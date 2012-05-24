* Hundreds of tonnes of gold stashed away by Italians

* Distress selling drives recycled gold volumes

* High gold prices needed for Italians to sell used gold

By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, May 24 Italy, Europe's biggest maker of gold jewellery, is set to be a leading global supplier of recycled bullion in the next few years as economic crisis and high metal prices push Italians to sell their family jewels.

Italy emerged in 2011 as the world's third-largest source of gold scrap, with 116.5 tonnes of recycled gold, behind the United States and China.

In 2012, it is expected to supply a similar amount of gold scrap as its economy plunges deeper into recession, analysts said.

"Already Italy is playing a key role in terms of a balance between recycling and demand," Marcus Grubb, managing director for investment at the industry-funded World Gold Council (WGC), told Reuters.

"In the longer run it is probable ... its contribution will increase, provided the demand for gold remains strong, which we think it will," Grubb said.

Last year, gold supply from Italy, which has no mining production, topped that of world No.7 producer Indonesia, which mined 111 tonnes of gold in 2011, according to metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS.

Rome's long-term belt-tightening measures, including higher taxes, mean world markets can count on steady high supplies of recycled gold from Italy in the next few years.

"If the situation in Italy worsens and if prices rise a lot, the volume of scrap could even increase a bit," said Ivana Ciabatti, head of leading Italian precious metals trading and refining company Italpreziosi.

That would help to check relentlessly ebullient gold prices because gold has become crucial to meet strong demand as mining output has only grown modestly.

"This is a market in deficit, not in surplus," WGC's Grubb said. "This is the only metal where the only way demand can be met is with a massive amount of recycling."

Gold demand rose by about 11 percent over the past 10 years to 4,486 tonnes in 2011, while mine output lagged at a growth rate of about 7 percent since 2002 to 2,818 tonnes last year, GFMS data showed.

Over the same period, gold scrap supplies nearly doubled and at 1,661 tonnes last year accounted for 37 percent of total gold supplies. Recycling is more environment-friendly and cheaper than mining which would require huge investment to boost output.

Gold prices, rose 10 percent last year and hit a record high of $1,920.30 an ounce in September 2011, although they have only gained about one percent in volatile trade so far this year.

OLD TRADITION A LIFESAVER NOW

A deeply rooted south European tradition of offering gold jewellery as presents from baptism throughout life means that Italians accumulated hundreds of tonnes of gold over the past 30-50 years, more than households in poorer Spain, Greece and Portugal, industry experts said.

"Since I was a child I remember that gold was given as a gift on various occasions and people used to say: 'Put it aside'," Ciabatti said.

"We used to laugh at it, but they turned out to be right. Many families are surviving thanks to this gold."

By contrast, in traditional major gold scrap markets China and India, strong economies and growing incomes have reduced appetites to cash in gold jewellery, despite high metal prices.

From the 1980s to the early 2000s, consumption of gold jewellery in Italy amounted to about 100 tonnes a year, the country's goldsmiths' association Federorafi estimates.

"Italians have accumulated a lot of gold jewellery over years. Now, with the crisis, this gold is coming back to the market, making Italy a global leader (as a gold scrap supplier)" Federorafi Director Stefano de Pascale said.

Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, slid further into recession in the first three months of this year. The OECD expects Italy's economy to shrink by 1.7 percent in 2012 and growth prospects through 2017 are weaker than in other advanced countries it surveyed.

Supplies of gold scrap in Italy more than tripled over the last 10 years to 116.5 tonnes in 2011 from 37 tonnes in 2002. Annual growth spiked nearly 30 percent in 2009, spurred by the first wave of the global economic crisis, GFMS data showed.

HIGH PRICE APPEAL

An eventual economic recovery in Italy would reduce distress sales, but the fall in the overall volume of scrap would be lessened as people keep selling to benefit from high prices.

People who are not pressed by economic hardships but take advantage of high prices to get rid of old-fashioned gold pieces, sometimes linked to bad memories, and get some spare cash or renew their jewellery collection, are the second major driver of rising scrap volumes in Italy, experts said.

"Consumers are much more aware of the possibilities of selling back old jewellery. This knowledge and a greater ease in doing so will serve to sustain volumes," Neil Meader, research director for precious metals at Thomson Reuters GFMS, said.

"That is one good reason to why we would be unlikely to see scrap return to the (low) levels we saw five-eight years ago."

Businesses collecting used gold, known as "Compro Oro" (I buy gold) shops, have mushroomed in Italy to about 5,000-8,000 since 2000 when Rome let private operators trade in precious metals.

But analysts say the so-called near-market supplies of used gold, such as broken, mismatched and outdated jewellery has already been recycled and a strong increase in metal prices would be needed to make Italians part with more treasured items.

"The only way you can get people to recycle something they want to keep is by raising the price," WGC's Grubb said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker)