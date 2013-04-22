ABIDJAN, April 22 Toronto-listed Endeavour
Mining Corp said its Agbaou gold project in Ivory Coast
remained on track for completion by the end of the year,
unaffected by a record drop in the price of gold.
Last week spot gold tumbled more than $125, or nearly
9 percent, on April 15, a record one-day loss in dollar terms
that sent shockwaves through the industry. It reached a two-year
low the next day of around $1,321 an ounce.
It has since recovered to as high as $1,436.70 per ounce on
Monday as the low prices have attracted interest in physical
buying.
"The current decline in the gold price will not affect our
plans for Agbaou, but we hope that the price will return to
sustain reasonable profits next year," Endeavour Chief Executive
Neil Woodyer said in an interview on Monday.
"We will invest $160 million in Agbaou and are currently on
schedule and on budget to complete development by the end of
2013," he said.
Construction previously was scheduled to wrap up in the
first quarter of 2014, according to the company's website.
Endeavour holds 85 percent of the Agbaou mine, with the
remaining 15 percent belonging to the Ivorian state.
Woodyer said the company expected to pour the first gold
from the mine early next year.
"We currently see the mine producing around 100,000 ounces
per year over a mine life of at least eight years," he said.
Woodyer forecast total output from Endeavour's four mines in
Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ivory Coast at around 450,000
ounces in 2014.
Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa grower, aims to
expand its mining industry, left underdeveloped for decades as
the government concentrated its efforts on its agricultural
commodities sector.
Total gold production stood at around 12 tonnes last year,
and the government has forecast annual output reaching around 25
tonnes by 2015 as new mines come on stream.