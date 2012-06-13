ASTANA, June 13 Kazakhstan's central bank plans to boost the share of gold in its gold and foreign currency reserves to 20 percent from 14-15 percent, deputy bank chairman Bisengali Tadzhiyakov said on Wednesday.

Tadzhiyakov, who gave no time frame for the move, told reporters the bank would buy 24.5 tonnes of gold this year.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)