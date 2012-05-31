* Between 100 and 250 protesters disrupt supplies to Kumtor
* Previous strikes, blockades have jeopardised gold output
* Kumtor mine contributed 12 pct of Kyrgyz GDP last year
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, May 31 Kyrgyz villagers demanding land
and jobs blocked the only road to Centerra Gold's Kumtor
mine on Thursday, the latest in a series of disruptions that
could jeopardise gold production crucial to the fragile economy
of the Central Asian state.
More than 100 members of a national youth movement stopped
miners and fuel supplies from entering the gorge that runs to
the mine, which contributed nearly 12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's
gross domestic product last year, witnesses and officials said.
"The road is blocked," said Sergei Dedyukhin, a spokesman
for Kumtor Operating Company, the local unit of Centerra Gold.
"Foreign employees coming down from the mine are not being
allowed to pass and are having to return to the mine."
The economy in Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous former Soviet
republic where per capita GDP is less than a tenth of that in
neighbouring Kazakhstan, relies heavily on Kumtor's gold
production and remittances from migrant workers.
One of the highest altitude gold mines in the world at
nearly 4,000 metres above sea level, Kumtor contributed more
than half of Kyrgyzstan's export revenue last year.
Toronto-based Centerra Gold has said any repeat of a 10-day
strike in February could jeopardise the mine's ability to meet a
2012 output target, which has already been reduced by a third
due to ice movement in the high-altitude pit.
Naris Kalchayev, a local leader of the Kyrgyz Youth Council,
said the blockade would continue until the company responded to
demands for environmental protection and the return of 16,000
hectares of land to the local region.
He estimated the number of protesters at 200 to 250 and said
cars leaving the mine were being allowed passage. Trucks
carrying miners and fuel in the other direction, however, were
being stopped.
Dedyukhin said the number of protesters was 100 to 150 and
that their demands included new jobs and the revision of the
current ownership agreement. The Kyrgyz state owns 33 percent of
Centerra Gold, which also produces gold in Mongolia.
DISRUPTION
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, in power since
December, aims to attract investment to develop new mines in a
country where Soviet geologists mapped potential reserves of
gold, copper, mercury and coal.
His spokesman, Kadyr Toktogulov, said the president had
expressed concern about the latest blockade and said community
action should not harm the country's economy.
"Dissatisfaction should be expressed by means other than
disrupting the work of one of the country's key enterprises,"
Toktogulov said.
Unionised employees at Kumtor went on strike in February
over salary deductions for payments to Kyrgyzstan's social fund.
Centerra Gold said on Feb. 16 it expected the settlement to cost
about $4 million this year.
That dispute followed a brief disruption in December, when
protesters interrupted supplies to the mine by blocking a road
near the company's marshalling yard. That dispute was quickly
resolved by a deal for community involvement.
Centerra Gold forecasts gold output of 390,000 to 410,000
ounces this year, down from its previous estimate of 575,000 to
625,000 ounces. Kumtor accounted for over 90 percent of the
583,156 ounces produced by Centerra last year.
In a separate statement on Thursday, Kumtor Operating
Company said it had transferred an additional $30 million to the
Kyrgyz budget this week, responding to a government request to
pay part of its gross revenue tax in advance.
