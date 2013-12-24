Dec 24 Centerra Gold Inc said it had agreed with Kyrgyzstan to swap the government's 32.7 percent stake in the Canadian miner for half of the Kumtor gold mine, in a deal that could end a long-drawn argument over the mine's ownership.

Talks have taken place amid riots and opposition calls to nationalize Kumtor, which accounted for 12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product in 2011. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)