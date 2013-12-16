MOSCOW Dec 16 Canada's Centerra Gold
said on Monday it would consider taking Kyrgyzstan to
arbitration if the company cannot reach an agreement with the
government, a potential escalation of a bitter row over the
country's largest gold mine.
The Toronto-listed firm is under pressure from the Kyrgyz
parliament, which demands the state hold 67 percent in a
proposed joint venture to run the Kumtor mine, a major
foreign-currency earner for the Central Asian nation of 5.5
million.
Negotiations have taken place against a backdrop of riots
and opposition calls to nationalise Kumtor, which accounted for
12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product in 2011.
Centerra is actively working with the Kyrgyz government to
reach an agreement, but would seek arbitration were talks to
fail, Chief Executive Ian Atkinson told Reuters during a visit
to Moscow.
"Under our 2009 agreements we do have the right to go
through arbitration. The government's well aware of that and
been advised of it not just by ourselves but also by their own
legal advisers," said Atkinson, who is flying to the Kyrgyz
capital Bishkek this week to continue talks.
"If parliament does make a decision to denounce the
agreements or nationalise the mine, we've got to work in the
best interests of all Centerra's shareholders and that is an
avenue that we have to look at and take quite seriously."
In September, the government and Centerra signed a
memorandum of understanding, paving the way for Kyrgyzstan to
swap its 32.7 percent stake in the Canadian firm for 50 percent
in a venture that would own Kumtor.
But in October, the legislature voted to tear up the deal
and seek control over the planned venture. It gave the cabinet
until Dec. 23 to report on its talks with Centerra.
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said on Monday the order
to seek 67 percent for the state in the Kumtor venture was
"obviously unachievable".
If Kyrgyzstan were to withdraw from the current agreement,
prompting legal action, the current 33-67 percent split in
Centerra's favour would remain in place while any case is heard
before the courts, Atambayev said.
"This would take five to 10 years and would inflict huge
damage on Kyrgyzstan," Atambayev told reporters in Bishkek.
The president ruled out nationalising Kumtor, saying the
country could face a lawsuit amounting to billions of dollars if
the mine were taken under state control.
REGIONAL INSTABILITY
Atkinson expressed hope that a negotiated resolution would
be found.
"We've been operating since 1997, we've gone through four
presidents and numerous prime ministers - we've always continued
operations and through dialogue found a constructive way to get
our challenges resolved," he said.
Centerra has had no further production shutdowns in
Kyrgyzstan since May, when it suspended work at Kumtor after
villagers blocked the only road to the mine, Atkinson said,
maintaining the firm's output forecast for 2013.
In July, Centerra Gold raised its annual consolidated gold
production outlook to a range of 615,000 to 675,000 ounces from
its previous range of 605,000 to 660,000 ounces, compared with
387,076 ounces produced in 2012.
He warned of the dangers facing Kyrgyzstan if parliament
were to wrest back control of Centerra's Kyrgyz interests.
"There have been threats to denounce the agreements and
potentially nationalise the operation - this would increase the
instability in the region," Atkinson said.