* Construction firm says staff threatened, bulldozers stolen
* Company was rebuilding a road to serve gold mine
* Chaarat Gold says operations unaffected
* Unrest has dogged mining projects in Central Asian state
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Sept 11 Kyrgyz villagers seized
bulldozers from a construction company repairing a road to a
mine operated by Chaarat Gold on Tuesday, the latest
sign of unrest overshadowing attempts by the Central Asian state
to attract foreign investment.
A new government in Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished former
Soviet republic, is seeking investors to mine gold, coal and
other minerals and bolster a fragile economy.
But attacks on several mining camps over the past 18 months
have dented investor confidence. Villagers have raised
environmental concerns and demanded a greater share of mining
proceeds, often with the support of nationalist politicians.
The people who raided the construction camp in the Jalalabad
region on Tuesday were angry about how long it was taking to
repair the road which also goes through their villages, two
mining industry sources told Reuters.
Eko Partner, a local consulting and legal company, issued a
statement on behalf of the construction company, Spektr, saying
the firm's employees had been physically threatened by a group
of around 100 villagers. Nobody was hurt during the incident.
"They stole our equipment. It was a raid," Vyacheslav
Isayev, Spektr's general director, told Reuters by telephone.
Linda Naylor, Chaarat Gold's finance director, said she
believed all of the equipment had since been returned. "Our
operations are unaffected at the present time," she told Reuters
by telephone.
The Chaarat deposit is 320 km (200 miles) southwest of the
capital Bishkek. The London-listed company expects to start
production on the site in the second half of next year.
President Almazbek Atambayev has been pushing reforms to try
and unlock hundreds of mineral deposits mapped by Soviet
geologists but never brought into production.
Mining is crucial to the economy of Kyrgyzstan, which
contracted by 4.6 percent in the first eight months of the year
due largely to a decline in output at the Kumtor mine, the
result of ice movement in the high-altitude pit.
Protesters have sporadically blocked the only road to
Kumtor, owned by Canadian miner Centerra Gold.
Villagers in different parts of the country have also
attacked other enterprises, including a Chinese-owned venture
and a copper and gold deposit in Talas province owned by South
Africa's Gold Fields.
Kyrgyzstan was also forced to cancel the sale of its first
batch of mining licences under new legislation after protesters
stormed a televised auction on Aug. 28.
(Additional reporting and writing by Robin Paxton; editing by
Andrew Heavens)