* Rush to get physical gold to meet demand for coins, bars
* Speculators borrow gold to initiate short position, carry
trade
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 9 The cost of borrowing gold
surged on Tuesday to the highest level since January 2009,
reflecting dwindling supplies from bullion banks after heavy
liquidation and resilient demand for physical gold products.
The rates for lending out physical gold - mostly
offered by bullion banks and central banks to institutional
investors and manufacturers - have been near historically low
levels over the past four years due to plentiful supplies.
Investors have lent out their big stockpiles of metal as
prices have soared.
But that came to an abrupt end when supplies started
tightening as institutional and speculative investors have
unwound those long positions since the mid-April historic
sell-off that has seen spot prices plunge 26 percent so
far this year.
The implied one-month gold lease rate XAU-1MLR-LON rose to
0.3 percent on Tuesday, their highest since January 2009 when
investors scrambled for physical metal, seen as a safe haven
investment, after Lehman Brothers collapsed.
That is up sharply from the 0.1 percent early last week.
Rates have increased steadily from a negative 0.2 percent since
September last year, but the gains have accelerated since April.
Even so, they are far off record highs of close to 10
percent seen in 1999 after European central banks agreed to curb
gold sales and are still near historically low levels.
That has attracted further borrowing interest and added
further fuel to the gains, analysts said.
"As wholesalers, refiners and retailers of investment
products are scouring for the metal to make physical products,
some of them are actually borrowing the gold in advance," said
Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, a commodity
consultant and research firm.
The historic selloff in mid-April triggered a flurry of
pent-up physical demand for bullion from investors in Asia who
considered prices below $1,300 per ounce a bargain compared with
the records above $1,900 in September 2011.
That prompted some dealers to take up U.S. Comex warehouse
stocks and remelt the bars to comply with London Bullion Market
Association specifications and sell to Asia where physical gold
demand exceeded that in the United States.
Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale, said
participants who had been caught too short and must cover their
bearish bets also contributed to higher lease rates.
BORROW GOLD TO SELL?
In addition, some speculators are borrowing physical bullion
and then selling it, a move that could add downward pressure to
gold prices, analysts said.
Funds are increasing their bearish bets on gold futures,
reflected in a record high in gold futures short position under
the "managed money" category, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's data showed. Other speculators are borrowing gold
too as part of the "gold carry trade."
Gold carry trade refers to the purchase of a gold forward at
a low interest rate, and the selling of bullion into the spot
market and using the funds to buy higher-yield bonds or
currencies in a bid to capture the rate differential.
"Gold carry trade could be negative for gold prices because
if people are borrowing gold and selling into spot market, they
actually would be driving down the price of physical gold on a
spot basis," CPM Group's Christian said.
Tim Gardiner at TD Securities' precious metals trading desk
said gold forwards are in backwardation as participants borrowed
gold to maintain short positions.
Backwardation refers to a situation in the futures market
where prices of spot or nearby months are higher than future
deliveries. As a highly liquid global financial instrument, gold
has historically been in contango, the opposite of
backwardation.
On Tuesday, the Gold Forward Offered Rates (GOFO), rates at
which bullion banks are prepared to lend gold on a swap against
U.S. dollars, fell into a negative 0.1 percent.
Christian said the negative GOFO was largely a result of
illiquid trade orders in the inactive delivery month of the
Comex July contracts, as most participants are currently trading
the August futures.
