BAMAKO, Sept 9 Canada's Robex Resources
expects to pour the first bar of gold from its Nampala mine in
southern Mali by the end of this year, the company's country
manager said on Tuesday.
Toronto- and Frankfurt-listed Robex has completed
construction of the mine, located around 300 km (195 miles)
south of Bamako, and is currently in the trials phase, Abdel
Kader Maïga told Reuters in an interview.
"Without giving a precise date, I can say that production
will begin before the end of the year," he said. "The reserves
are estimated at 400,000 ounces."
Robex holds eight exploration permits, all located in Mali.
Gold production in Mali, Africa's third-biggest gold
producer after South Africa and Ghana, hit 67.4 tonnes in 2013
due to a growth in artisanal mining.
Nine companies including Randgold Resources,
Anglogold Ashanti and Resolute Mining have
operations in the country which has estimated reserves of about
609 tonnes.
