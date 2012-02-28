* Gold has role in reserve portfolio, not as sole asset
* Safe-haven value evident, although risks remain
* Gold in IMF FX basket won't strengthen financial system
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Feb 28 A return to the gold
standard would be impractical and could even be damaging to the
financial system, even though it can serve as a hedge against
declining values of fiat currencies and plays a role as a
reserve asset, a think-tank said on Tuesday.
The price of gold, which last year hit a record high
above $1,920 an ounce and on Tuesday traded near $1,780, has
been rising for the last 11 years, driven by widespread appetite
for the metal including from central banks, whose purchases are
at their highest for at least two decades.
Gold has got a boost since the financial crisis from Western
central banks' attempts to reinvigourate domestic growth with
near-zero interest rates and trillions of dollars in government
bond purchases.
A team of researchers at Chatham House, the London-based
policy institute for international affairs, examined the
potential for gold to play a more formal role in the
international monetary system by looking at the four main ways
in which it could do so: as an anchor, as a safe-haven, as
collateral or as a policy indicator.
They determined that as the dominance of the United States
in the global financial system waned and other powers emerged,
the likelihood for greater financial volatility and uncertainty
would grow.
"In such an environment, gold is likely to continue playing
a useful role as an effective hedge and safe haven. But despite
gold's positive attributes, the evidence which emerged from the
taskforce's deliberations led to the conclusion that in today's
world there is little scope for gold to play a more formal role
in the international monetary system," they said.
UNSTABLE ANCHOR
The end of the Bretton Woods agreement in 1971 decoupled
national currencies from the gold price, allowing them to float
freely as national central banks put independent monetary
policies into place.
A return to using gold as an anchor would "undoubtedly be
impractical or even damaging, given bullion's deflationary
bias", the report said.
"In fact, a serious drawback is that a gold anchor can
become particularly unstable precisely when a stabilizing force
is needed most. As gold prices tend to rise when inflationary
expectations and/or other risks in the fiat monetary system
increase, the gap between the reference price and the market
price is likely to widen at times of uncertainty," the report
said.
"Although it is far from clear what is the 'right' price for
gold, given the large volume of global money in circulation, the
disadvantages of using bullion as a monetary anchor are clear: a
return to a gold standard could inflate the price of gold
significantly, while restrictions on money supply growth could
provoke a severe downturn in the growth cycle of global
economies."
Gold has a role to play as a reserve asset and as a hedge
against the declining values of fiat currencies, but it also
carries inherent risks due to the price volatility of bullion
and its lack of yield.
"Gold can therefore have some utility in a portfolio of
assets by spreading valuation risk but would not be very
effective as a sole reserve asset," the report said.
According to the World Gold Council, an industry group,
central banks bought nearly 440 tonnes of gold in 2011, more
metal than at any time since the end of the gold standard, as
they sought to cut the amount of foreign reserves that they hold
in U.S. dollars or euros.
Even though the Chatham house taskforce said gold had a role
to play in a reserve portfolio, it said there was little
evidence that including gold in the International Monetary
Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket of currencies would
prove effective.
The IMF's SDR basket is not a currency itself and is only
used as a reserve asset by central banks. It is backed by
currencies that are freely traded and at present includes the
U.S. dollar, the pound sterling, the euro and the Japanese yen.
The IMF said in November it was considering dropping the
requirement for currencies to be "freely usable" to be part of
the SDR basket but did not mention including gold.