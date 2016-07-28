By Susan Taylor and Nicole Mordant
TORONTO/VANCOUVER July 28
Gold bullion prices
have increased 26 percent this year and profits have risen, but
the world's biggest gold miners are still paring costs and
selling assets to chip away at debt rather than boosting
spending.
Some investors had expected mining companies to lift
spending on exploration, expansion or dividends during a largely
upbeat financial reporting season, rather than keep shaving
costs.
"They're still, by and large, in cost-cutting mode and
hunkering down, even though conditions have improved over the
last five or six months," said Jeremy Sussman, global mining
analyst at Clarksons Platou Securities in New York.
Sussman attributed the caution to a need to see a sustained
rally in gold prices at above $1,300 an ounce. Spot gold
was at $1,335.01 on Thursday, but just six months earlier
prices were below $1,100 an ounce.
Net debt among the big North American gold producers is down
30 percent from a peak in late 2014, according to a July 20 RBC
Capital Markets note, and is expected to fall 4 percent to $19.8
billion in the second quarter.
"We're going to continue to drive hard on debt," Barrick
Gold President Kelvin Dushnisky said on a conference
call, when asked if the company would boost its dividend in the
next six to 12 months.
"In the immediate term, our investors have encouraged us to
stay focused on debt reduction, which we'll do."
Barrick put its half of the Kalgoorlie Superpit gold mine in
Australia up for sale as it works to cut debt by $2 billion this
year. In the 'medium term' it wants to reduce its $9 billion
debt to $5 billion.
The Toronto-based miner is also making further cuts to
production costs and trimming capital spending.
Newmont Mining will not expand its exploration
budget, which was scaled back in 2013, despite
bigger-than-expected second-quarter profits. The company, the
world's No. 2 gold miner, says new technology and lower fuel
prices have made its exploration more efficient and it is
focusing on areas where it expects to find high-margin
discoveries.
"It's part of the overall change of culture ... focusing
people on the value, rather than the volumes," Chief Executive
Gary Goldberg told Reuters.
The Colorado-based miner, which has nearly halved its net
debt since 2013, plans to pare its $2.7 billion net debt by as
much as $1.3 billion over the next three years.
Newmont, which kicked off the reporting season last week for
large North American gold miners, hinted it may increase its
gold price-linked dividend later this year, but it said it must
weigh that against further debt reductions and other spending
plans.
At least one gold miner, however, is letting shareholders
enjoy the spoils of gold's recent rally.
Agnico Eagle Mines, a mid-sized Canadian gold
miner, raised its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to 10 cents a
share - the first time in three years it has raised its payout.
Most other gold producers have been cutting dividends in recent
years.
