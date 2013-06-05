NEW YORK, June 5 Demand for U.S. gold and silver bullion coins remains at "unprecedented" high levels almost two months after the historic sell-off in gold released years of pent-up demand from retail investors, the head of the U.S. Mint said on Wednesday.

The Mint may resume making platinum bullion coins after receiving requests from dealers, Richard Peterson, acting director of the U.S. Mint, said in an interview. It stopped making the coins in 2008 due to low demand.