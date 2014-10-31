NEW YORK Oct 31 Gold option volatility soared to its highest level since early this year on Friday, as investors scrambled to protect their positions against a prolonged rout after bullion tumbled to its lowest in four years.

The 2-percent drop in gold December futures, its biggest one-day decline since July, fueled a revival of interest in options, in which trading had dimmed after months of range-bound prices.

The market was jolted by the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to expand its massive stimulus spending, which sent the dollar surging against the yen and other major currencies.

Investors rushed to scoop up contracts that give them the right to sell gold if prices fall below $1,150 per ounce, which is just $20 shy of current levels after Friday's sell-off.

The CBOE Gold ETF Volatility index, often referred to as the "Gold VIX", soared 19 percent to 21.46 for its biggest one-day leap since June. The gauge is a 30-day risk forecast of options based on the SPDR Gold Trust, which on Friday also had its biggest one-day sell-off in a year.

"People are looking to protect their long positions because the market's fallen under the $1,180 an ounce level," Paul Sacks, principal gold trader at Aurum Options Strategies in New York said.

On the COMEX, December gold puts with a strike price of $1,150 per ounce saw the day's heaviest trading, with more than 6,400 lots changing hands by 3:50 p.m. EDT (1950 GMT), more than double the second most-active contract, the December put with a $1,100 strike.

The delta - a measure of the probability that the option will pay off - doubled to 40 from a day earlier. Implied volatility rose to as high as 19, its loftiest since the end of December and a jump of almost a quarter from a day earlier, Reuters data showed.

