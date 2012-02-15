* Paulson cuts gold ETF stake further in Q4
* Move related to client redemption needs
* Other institutional investors upped gold ETF holdings
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Hedge fund manager and
long-time gold bull John Paulson cut his gold ETF bullion
holdings by about $600 million in the fourth quarter, a second
straight reduction that was likely driven by client redemption
needs as he remained upbeat on the metal.
Paulson & Co cut its holding in the SPDR Gold Trust to
17.3 million shares as of the end of the fourth quarter versus
20.3 million in the third, a U.S. regulatory filing showed late
on Tuesday. The reduction is equivalent to about 330,000 ounces
of gold, worth almost $600 million based on current prices.
"Paulson still believes in the investment thesis that we are
going to see inflation, which will lead to appreciation in the
precious metal. That is the reason he's been in that trade,"
said Sean McGillivray, head of asset allocation at Great Pacific
Wealth Management.
Gold fell to around $1,715 an ounce on Tuesday as a
dollar rise and euro zone debt fears weighed. It is up 10
percent since the start of 2012 after a rally boosted by a
near-zero interest rate outlook from the Federal Reserve.
In the third quarter, Paulson slashed about 1.1 million
ounces of gold due to client redemptions and a desire to reduce
exposure to the regulated U.S. exchange-traded fund in favor of
less-visible swaps and other holdings that are not required to
be disclosed publicly.
Bullion has recovered after heavy falls in December pushed
the metal to the brink of a bear market, as hedge funds
including Paulson's scrambled for cash to meet client
redemptions.
Paulson also trimmed his stakes in gold-mining companies
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd and Gold Fields Ltd.
PAULSON CUTS, OTHERS ADD
Paulson's sales in the SPDR Gold Trust, by far the largest
gold-backed ETF, have been more than offset by purchases by
other investors.
Overall holdings in the SPDR Trust rose nearly 2 percent in
the fourth quarter, following a 2 percent gain in the third.
Gold ETF holdings increased even though the price of bullion
fell around 4 percent in the fourth quarter.
Major institutional investors including PIMCO and the
Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted their GLD holdings,
while Eric Mindich's Eton Park Capital largely held its stake
and Windhaven Investment cut its holdings.
Billionaire financier George Soros modestly increased his
small position in the ETF to around $13 million in the fourth
quarter. Soros also sold his stake in Goldcorp Inc and
several other gold-mining companies.
Last year, Soros, who had called gold "the ultimate bubble",
had largely dumped his stake in the ETF before the metal ran up
to a record peak of $1,920.30 per ounce in September.
Paulson has long been the biggest holder of SPDR shares,
using them to hedge currency exposure, while other managers
such as David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb have favored more-discrete
investments in physical bullion.
In 2011, gold prices extended their winning run to an 11th
year despite a year-end pullback, gaining 10 percent as
investors sought refuge from the euro zone debt crisis amid
worries about global growth.