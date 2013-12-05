MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian gold premiums hit another
record on Thursday, driven by lower supplies to meet firm demand
for weddings, which will continue till May.
Local prices were $150-160 an ounce higher than London
prices, compared with $125 earlier this week, traders
said.
"Only Scotia Bank, State Bank of India and some trading
agencies like MMTC etc are importing and most of it is going to
exporters. There is no other option for domestic jewellers but
to pay high premiums," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ
Gold House, a wholesaler in the eastern city of Kolkata.
Most of the wedding demand is being met through recycling
old jewellery or through smuggling, traders said.
Gold is often gifted to brides in India, which is vying with
China for the world's number one consumer.
India, struggling with a record high trade deficit, has made
it difficult and expensive to get supplies of gold by imposing a
record 10 percent import duty on the metal, and stipulating that
20 percent of imports should be used for exports.
"Imports have reduced to 25 percent of the normal average
imports... domestic jewellers are facing the brunt of this in
the wedding season," said an official with a private bank
importing bullion.
The government would wait till the first quarter of the next
fiscal year and may not relax rules now after implementing a
policy which has faced so much opposition, the official added.
Imports plunged to 23.5 tonnes in October from a peak of 162
tonnes in May.
Demand in the rest of Asia picked up after prices fell below
$1,220 an ounce, dealers said. Premiums in Hong Kong and
Singapore remained stable this week.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)