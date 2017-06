A GV Gold worker holds out gold dore nuggets produced at the Golets Vysochaishy mine in eastern Siberia September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Clara Ferreira Marques/Files

BNP Paribas on Thursday lowered its 2013 price forecast for gold to $1,790 per ounce from $1,865 and for silver to $34.10 per ounce from $39.05.

The bank raised its 2013 price outlook for platinum to $1,740 per ounce from $1,705 and for palladium to $800 per ounce from $780, saying supply issues for the metals were supportive of prices.

