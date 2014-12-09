NEW YORK Dec 9 Gold futures soared through technical buy signals on Tuesday, confirming a bullish continuation pattern and lifting the spot contract by nearly 3 percent, setting it on track to reach the highest levels since early September, one analyst forecast.

The spot gold market rallied to $1,238.10 per ounce on Tuesday, a 2.9 percent surge to a seven-week high after breaking through $1,208 per ounce and then $1,220. This confirmed a breakout above the recent flag formation, said Marnie Owen, global head of technical analysis for Informa Global Markets in New York.

This triggered chart-based buying that took the market just above the 100-day moving average around $1,236 and just shy of the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level from the July high around $1,238.

"We're looking for another area to regroup and sell but we think that area is higher, we don't think it's the 50 percent retracement level," Owen said.

The next target area is $1,265, based on a measured move target, and then $1,282 as a bull flag pattern target, Owen said.

On the 9-day relative strength index, spot gold was around 63.6, still below overbought levels at 70.

U.S. gold futures settled up 3.1 percent at $1,232.00 an ounce. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by James Dalgleish)