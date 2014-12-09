NEW YORK Dec 9 Gold futures soared through
technical buy signals on Tuesday, confirming a bullish
continuation pattern and lifting the spot contract by nearly 3
percent, setting it on track to reach the highest levels since
early September, one analyst forecast.
The spot gold market rallied to $1,238.10 per ounce
on Tuesday, a 2.9 percent surge to a seven-week high after
breaking through $1,208 per ounce and then $1,220. This
confirmed a breakout above the recent flag formation, said
Marnie Owen, global head of technical analysis for Informa
Global Markets in New York.
This triggered chart-based buying that took the market just
above the 100-day moving average around $1,236 and just shy of
the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level from the July high
around $1,238.
"We're looking for another area to regroup and sell but we
think that area is higher, we don't think it's the 50 percent
retracement level," Owen said.
The next target area is $1,265, based on a measured move
target, and then $1,282 as a bull flag pattern target, Owen
said.
On the 9-day relative strength index, spot gold was around
63.6, still below overbought levels at 70.
U.S. gold futures settled up 3.1 percent at
$1,232.00 an ounce.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by James Dalgleish)