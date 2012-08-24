* India is the world's biggest bullion consumer
* Its imports in second quarter fell more than 56 percent
* India has increased gold import duty, may lift it more
HYDERABAD, India/LONDON, Aug 24 Gold imports
into India are set to fall further this year as global bullion
prices are driven higher by surplus cash in the market and by a
weaker dollar, delegates at a major conference on the metal said
on Friday.
As it is the biggest consumer of bullion, India's demand has
traditionally been a key determinant of gold prices, although it
has been overtaken in recent years by the weight of Western
investors seeking sanctuary from the global financial crisis.
Speculative and investment demand has led prices to more
than double since 2008, curbing purchases from price-sensitive
Indian buyers. India's gold imports in the second quarter
plunged more than 56 percent on the year to 131 tonnes,
according to industry body the World Gold Council.
"For the gold price (rally) to continue, someone else would
have to step in to replace India," said one London-based bullion
banker attending the International Gold Convention in the Indian
city of Hyderabad.
"Investors in America or in Europe might step in and make up
the difference, but it (India's falling consumption) is
something that will have a negative impact on the gold price."
Gold prices, currently near $1,670 an ounce, are set
to end Friday with their biggest weekly rise since early June,
up 3 percent, after minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting showed
the U.S. central bank is set to deliver another round of
monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the country's economy
improves considerably.
"Gold is very sensitive to statements from the central
banks, largely from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European
Central Bank," said Sunil Kashyap, managing director and head of
Asia Pacific and Middle East at ScotiaMocatta.
Kashyap pointed to a perception that gold is a hedge against
the inflation that could result from looser monetary policy.
"The logic is, if there is more money in the system, there
is potential for inflation in future."
Philip Klapwijk, global head of analytics of the
London-based consultancy GFMS, said gold prices could peak at
$1,800-$1,850 an ounce by the end of 2012 as demand in China,
the second largest consumer, continued to increase.
"We expect prices to continue to rise in the next few
months," he said. "If you have China further cutting interest
rates to stimulate the economy, then Chinese investors may buy
more gold bars."
Kashyap said prices of the yellow metal were likely to
consolidate in the range of $1,640-$1,700 an ounce until
October, with an upside bias. He said the gold market will also
look at demand from Diwali, India's peak festival season.
FURTHER IMPORT DUTY INCREASES FORECAST
India's government increased import duty for gold earlier in
the year, from 1 percent to 2 percent, and then to 4 percent.
One bullion banker said delegates at the conference were
speculating that this may be raised further to at least 7
percent.
"They want to encourage more people to spend money on Indian
goods and consume things in India that will help the economy,
rather than have all this money tied up in gold bars and gold
jewellery," he said. "The government sees gold as a dead asset."
Local dealers reported an increase in the amount of gold
flowing into India unofficially, and scrap sales are on the rise
as high rupee prices and a slowing economy result in a mass
selling of jewellery in India, he said.
These factors may result in a repeat of the strike action
carried out by jewellers in March, the banker added,
particularly if the government further increases duties.
Silver prices could be at $35 an ounce by the end of
the year, up 15 percent from the current levels, Klapwijk said,
while prices of platinum, which has been a "star
performer," are likely to touch $1,700 an ounce compared with
about $1,550 now.
