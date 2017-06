Feb 27 The Reserve Bank of India said it has extended the maximum tenor for loans to import gold to 270 days from 240 days, effective immediately.

The new maximum includes 90 days for manufacture and export of gold products, instead of 60 days previously, and 180 days to fix the price and for repayment, the RBI said. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)