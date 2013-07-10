Gold rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar fell and Treasury debt prices rose after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in June showed that policymakers wanted lower unemployment before slowing bond purchases.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would continue to pursue a highly accommodative monetary policy for now.

Spot gold touched a high of $1,289.35 per ounce, up 2.03 percent. It was trading up 1.54 percent to $1,283.09 at 2310 GMT.

