* Nine-month gold output up 9 pct
* On track to produce 1.6 mln ounces in 2012
* Nine-month sales up 16 pct
By Polina Devitt
LONDON, Oct 18 Russia's biggest gold miner,
Polyus Gold, is on track to meet its full-year output
target despite a drop in production at its Olimpiada mine due to
disruptions to the power supply, the London-listed company said
on Thursday.
"With the stability of electricity supply to Olimpiada now
restored, we reconfirm our full-year production guidance and
look forward to the operational improvements being translated
into an even stronger financial position," Chief Executive
German Pikhoya said in a trading statement.
The company is on track to produce 1.6 million ounces of
gold in 2012 including 100,000 ounces from Kazakhstan. In 2011
it produced 1.5 million ounces including output from its
Kazakhstan interests, which are up for sale.
Polyus, controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman
Kerimov, said its production in the third quarter fell 3
percent, year-on-year, to 479,400 ounces, and was supported by
rising output at Blagodatnoye and Titimukhta mines.
The company's nine-month production rose 9 percent to 1.2
million troy ounces of gold, while its sales rose 16 percent, to
$2 billion.
Prokhorov's Onexim group was in talks with two potential
buyers to sell its near-$4 billion 38 percent stake in Polyus,
the company said in September.
Mindful that a full takeover offer might be required if any
single party were to acquire more than 30 percent of the
company, Polyus said on Thursday it was still in the offer
period and "at this stage, there can be no certainty that these
discussions will result in an offer for the company".