* Gold 200-DMA, Fibonacci level: tmsnrt.rs/1UdUnbW

* Resistance expects at $1,160 and $1,191

* RSI indicator shows gold overbought

By Susan Fenton

LONDON, Feb 4 Gold extended this year's early rally after a Federal Reserve official tempered expectations for U.S. interest rate increases, touching a three-month high on Thursday, but charts suggest the metal could soon run into resistance.

Spot gold broke above its 200-day moving average at $1,130 an ounce on Wednesday, benefiting from a slide in the dollar after New York Fed President William Dudley's warning that a weakening global economic outlook would have to be taken into account for upcoming rate decisions.

The metal also broke a Fibonacci retracement level at $1,135 on Wednesday on its way to Thursday's three-month peak at $1,156.60.

Yet analysts say its clear technical break in the past day is not a definite buying signal.

"It really indicates moves probably only up to around the $1,160-$1,165 area before it runs into trouble," said Cliff Green, an independent technical analyst.

"You are not necessarily seeing new longs coming in but you are seeing short covering."

Others agree that $1,160 could be strong resistance. That encompasses the Oct. 29 high at $1,162.36, and another Fibonacci level at $1,157.

Gold has now risen around 9 percent since the start of this year, after sliding more than 10 percent in 2015.

"It's looking overbought," Kash Kamal, technical analyst at Sucden Financial, said, noting that gold broke above 70 on the relative strength index on Wednesday, which signals it is technically overbought.

While the 200-day moving average is considered an important resistance level, Kamal said it has proven shaky support for gold in the recent past.

"In October gold breached its 200-day moving average and then fell back. It's the air pocket above the 200-day that will be the real test," he said.

Karen Jones, an analyst at Commerzbank, says that even if gold does pull back it would be a buying opportunity.

"It's got momentum behind it, it's gone from $1,109 to $1,153 in a week. I think it could reach $1,191 quite quickly, in the next couple of weeks," she said. That level represents the Oct. 15 high, a break above which would take it back to levels not seen since June.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday could reinforce expectations for slower tightening by the Fed, potentially giving gold a further boost, although Green says that would not be reason to rush in.

"Perhaps there is improvement (for gold) but I don't see it turning on its heels," he said. "(If it is on an uptrend) it's going to be a lengthy process with lots of to-ing and fro-ing."

(Editing by Pratima Desai and Jan Harvey)