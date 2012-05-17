* Turkey's gold exports to Iran at nine tonnes in March
* Exports of $480 million highest since records from 2010
* Iranians turn to gold for trade and savings
By Behiye Taner
ISTANBUL, May 17 Turkish gold sales to Iran in
March soared over 30 times and gold companies said Iranians were
turning to gold for savings and possibly trade as Western
sanctions tighten.
Sanctions to force Iran to curb its nuclear programme have
targeted its energy and banking sectors and new measures from
both the United States and European Union take effect in July,
aimed at strangling Tehran's foreign earnings.
The sanctions have made neighbouring Turkey an ever more
important channel for the Islamic republic.
Data from Turkey's Statistics Institute on Thursday showed
gold exports to Iran rose to nine tonnes, worth $480 million, in
March, from 286 kg a year earlier and compared to just 30 kg in
February this year.
They were the highest monthly exports to Iran since records
started in 2010. Total gold exports were 11.1 tonnes in March.
"It wouldn't be wrong to say Iran chooses Turkey for gold
imports because of embargoes," said Gokhan Aksu, vice chairman
of Istanbul Gold Refinery, one of Turkey's biggest gold firms.
"Iranians prefer jewels and precious stones to protect the
value of their money and escape instability," he told Reuters.
Turkey's trade with Iran is politically sensitive and one
gold company official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
gold could also be in use for trade as sanctions made regular
currency transactions harder.
"Some payments may be made in gold because of problems in
transferring money to Iran," he said. "For the most part, I
think gold may be replacing money transfers in trade with Iran."
Turkey has become an increasingly important gold producer
over the last 12 years, producing 25 tonnes last year. It
imported about 80 tonnes last year, but most was for re-export
to unstable neighbours which also include Syria and Iraq, one
gold company executive said.
Iran's annual gold consumption was put at 300 tonnes by the
head of its gold and jewellery association, according to a
report from state news agency IRNA in February, but the lack of
official data makes it hard to gauge.
Dubai is also an important centre for Iranian gold buyers.
Uncertainty in Iran has taken its toll on the rial currency,
which fell as low as 19,000 to the dollar in late March from
12,000 in mid-2011 before recovering to 16,000 after Iran
re-entered talks with world powers.
"It's natural that savings are made in gold in Iran," said
Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners in Istanbul.
Talks between Iran and world powers resume in Baghdad on May
23. Western countries suspect Iran is trying to enrich uranium
to build atomic bombs. Iran says its nuclear programme has only
peaceful ends.
The U.S. Senate was due to consider a new package of
sanctions on Thursday. In another indication of
the impact of sanctions, petrochemical exports have plunged 90
percent in the last two weeks.