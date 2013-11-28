LONDON Nov 28 Russian bank VTB said
on Thursday it had begun to export gold and silver bullion to
India to expand its business in the Asia-Pacific region.
The first deliveries, to New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and
Agra, were made in batches over the past few weeks, the bank
said.
Indian imports are under heavy pressure after New Delhi
raised duties on the metal earlier this year to help reduce a
fast-widening current account deficit.
India has historically been the world's biggest consumer of
gold, but it is expected to be surpassed by China this year
because of the import curbs.
VTB said it was looking at entering other emerging precious
metals markets in Asia to take advantage of the move in physical
gold flows towards price-sensitive Asian countries this year.
Spot gold has lost 25 percent of its value in 2013 as
an improving U.S. economy fuelled speculation that the Federal
Reserve's quantitative easing programme could be set to end.
The price drop alarmed investors in Western countries,
triggering a sharp liquidation of speculative and
exchange-traded fund positions, but prompted strong physical
demand from India, China and elsewhere in Asia.
(Reporting By Clara Denina; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)