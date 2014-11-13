* China jewellery, coin and bar demand falls 37 pct in Q3
* Overall buying dips 2 pct to lowest since Q4 2009
* Full-year demand forecast to plateau at 4,000-4,100 T
LONDON, Nov 13 Global gold demand fell to its
lowest in nearly five years in the third quarter as Chinese
buying slid by a third, the World Gold Council said on Thursday,
putting it back behind India as the world's biggest gold
consumer.
Total gold demand fell 2 percent to 929 tonnes in the third
quarter, the data, prepared in conjunction with GFMS analysts at
Thomson Reuters, showed. That is the lowest since the last three
months of 2009.
Last year's number one consumer China saw a 39 percent drop
in jewellery consumption as well as a 30 percent fall in bar and
coin investment. Combined demand fell 37 percent.
India once again took over as the world's biggest gold
consumer, buying 225.1 tonnes of gold jewellery, coins and bars
last quarter, compared to 182.7 tonnes in China.
India, which lost its crown as the leading gold buyer to
China in 2011, saw a 60 percent surge in jewellery demand in the
third quarter.
"Our forecast for the full year is the same for both India
and China. We expect demand in both to come in at between
850-950 tonnes," Alistair Hewitt, head of market intelligence at
the World Gold Council, said. "Both remain very positive pillars
of gold demand."
Demand for gold snowballed in the wake of the financial
crisis that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, as
investors sought the metal as a portfolio diversifier and safe
store of value.
It peaked in 2011 at 4,702 tonnes, but had fallen to 4,080
tonnes by last year. Prices, which crashed 28 percent
last year, have fallen another 3.3 percent in 2014. This year
the WGC expects gold demand to stabilise.
"We expect gold demand to be largely similar to last year,
at between 4,000-4,100 tonnes," said Hewitt.
The third quarter marked the seventh consecutive quarter of
outflows from exchange-traded funds. Holdings of the vehicles,
which issue securities backed by physical gold, fell 41.3 tonnes
last quarter, the data showed.
Global demand for gold jewellery, the biggest single area of
consumption, fell 4 percent to 534 tonnes.
Among supply sources, mine production rose 1 percent to 812
tonnes, while scrap supply fell 25 percent to 250.5 tonnes. Year
to date, 2014 has seen the lowest level of recycling since 2007,
the WGC said.
GOLD DEMAND
Q3 2013 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 % change
(y-o-y)
Jewellery 556.3 512.9 534.2 -4
Technology 103.1 100.5 97.9 -5
Physical bar demand 254.2 204.8 185.7 -27
Official coins 42.2 44.2 35.4 -16
Metals/imitation coins 16 17 24.5 53
ETFs and similar -120.2 -39.9 -41.3 N/A
Central bank purchases 101.5 117.8 92.8 -9
TOTAL 952.3 957.3 929.3 -2
Source: World Gold Council Gold Demand Trends Q3; GFMS at
Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Michael Urquhart)