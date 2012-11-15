* Chinese gold demand dips 8 pct in Q3 as growth cools
* Indian demand climbs for first quarter in a year
* Bar investment falls, central bank buying down 31 pct
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 15 Global gold demand dropped 11
percent in the three months to September from record levels seen
in the same period last year, dampened mainly by fading Chinese
fervour as its economy slowed, with stronger Indian demand
stemming a larger fall, the World Gold Council said.
Chinese gold consumption fell 8 percent in the July to
September period to 176.8 tonnes, the WGC's quarterly demand
trends report showed on Thursday, with both jewellery and
investment demand hurt by a slowing economic growth.
Data last month showed China's economy slowed for a seventh
straight quarter in the July to September period. Chinese bar
and coin investment dropped 12 percent to 53 tonnes, while
jewellery buying fell 5 percent to 123.8 tonnes.
"The fall in Chinese demand coincides with weaker economic
numbers in China in Q3," the WGC's managing director of
investment research Marcus Grubb said. "There is some evidence
that the economic situation is stabilising in China and recovery
is starting... it's possible that the stimulus measures have
worked and the economy has bottomed out."
"If that's true, we won't see a repeat of this Chinese
weakness in the fourth quarter," he said.
China is second to India as the world's biggest gold
consumer. Indian demand rose in the last quarter by 9 percent to
223.1 tonnes, reversing the trend of the previous three
quarters, with pent-up consumer demand lifting the market.
First-half buying was dented by jewellers' strikes, a hike
in import duty and a dearth of auspicious days for weddings.
"Finally we're starting to see the Indian market come back,"
Grubb said. "And the anecdotal evidence is good looking forward
to fourth quarter demand - premiums are high again in the Mumbai
market, and the strength of the rupee has meant you have seen
rupee prices moderate somewhat."
India's consumer gold demand remains down 24 percent in the
first three-quarters of the year, however, and is unlikely to
record a net increase in 2012 as a whole, the WGC said.
JEWELLERY, BAR DEMAND ABATES
Global jewellery consumption dipped 2 percent to 448.8
tonnes, while coins and bar demand fell 30 percent. European
investors, particularly in German-speaking markets, accounted
for half of the 128.1-tonne decrease in bar and coin demand.
"European investment is lower than it's been for some time in
the retail market. You're not seeing that insurance demand and
safe asset demand from Germany and Switzerland that we were
seeing last year," Grubb said.
Coin and bar demand also fell by 52 percent in the United
States to 10.5 tonnes, and by 66 percent in Turkey to 7.9
tonnes. Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand also saw large declines.
Bullion demand to back gold exchange-traded funds - which
issue securities backed by physical metal - jumped to 136 tonnes
from 87.4 tonnes, however.
Central banks continued to diversify their reserves into
gold in the third quarter, but buying was down by nearly a third
year-on-year. Official sector demand reached 97.6 tonnes last
quarter, down from 140.8 tonnes a year before.
Grubb said in the full year demand was likely to outstrip
2011's 47-year high.
"The quarter was bad, but we're still ahead of where we were
last year, which was a record going back to 1964," he said. "If
we get another 100 tonnes or so in the fourth quarter, you're
talking a figure for the full year that's higher than 2011."
(Editing by Veronica Brown and James Jukwey)