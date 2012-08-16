LONDON, Aug 16 Gold demand fell for a third consecutive quarter in the three months to June, largely hurt by a sharp drop in buying from top consumer India, the World Gold Council said on Thursday. It was the first three-quarter decline since 2009. Overall gold consumption fell nearly 76 tonnes to 990 tonnes in the three months to June, the WGC said. Spot gold was holding just above $1,600 on Wednesday afternoon, a little more than flat on the year. Below are figures on gold demand produced by the WGC. GOLD DEMAND Q2 2011 (T) Q2 2012 (T) Change Change (%) (T) Jewellery 490.6 418.3 -14.7 -72.3 Technology 118.6 112.2 -5.4 -6.4 Investment 390.3 302 -22.6 -88.3 -Bars and coins 336.2 302.8 -9.9 -33.4 -ETFs 54.1 -0.8 - - Central banks 66.2 157.5 137.9 91.3 Total 1065.7 990 -7.1 -75.7 GOLD JEWELLERY/INVESTMENT DEMAND BY REGION Q2 2011 Q2 2012 Change Change (%) (T) India 294.5 181.3 -38.4 -113.2 China 156.6 144.9 -7.47 -11.7 United States 41.2 34.2 -16.99 -7 Europe 77.6 86.4 11.3 8.8 Russia 18.2 18.6 2 0.4 Turkey 36.9 40.6 10 3.7 Source: World Gold Council: Gold Demand Trends Q2 2012 (Compliled by Jan Harvey, editing by Jane Baird)