LONDON Feb 11 Buying by central banks as well
as Chinese investors seeking protection from a weakening
currency helped lift demand for gold in the final quarter of
last year and the trend looks set to continue, the World Gold
Council said on Thursday.
China remained the world's biggest consumer of gold last
year, ahead of India, with economic headwinds influencing
purchasing, the WGC said in its annual "Gold Demand Trends"
report. The WGC's members include the world's leading gold
mining companies.
Chinese demand for gold coins surged 25 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier as consumers sought to
protect their wealth after Beijing devalued the yuan currency.
But stock market turmoil and a slowing economy knocked consumer
sentiment and Chinese demand for gold for jewellery fell 3
percent from a year earlier, WGC said.
Jewellery is the biggest source of demand for gold globally
and a slight dip in such demand meant overall demand for gold
was virtually flat in 2015 at 4,212 tonnes.
Central banks have been buying gold to diversify their
reserves away from the U.S. dollar and their purchases edged up
to 588.4 tonnes last year, second only to a record high 625.5
tonnes in 2013, the report showed.
Central bank buying accelerated sharply in the second half
of last year and jumped 25 percent in the fourth quarter, from a
year earlier, as the need to diversify was reinforced by falling
oil prices and reduced confidence in the global economy, WGC
said.
Alistair Hewitt, WGC's head of market intelligence, was
optimistic about the outlook for gold demand given a rally in
gold prices since the start of 2016 as investors sought a safe
haven from stock market turmoil and warnings of a possible
global recession.
Investment demand for gold is improving and flows into
exchange-traded funds turned positive this year.
"Looking ahead, physical demand will continue to be
supported by strong central bank purchases, and continued buying
of jewellery, bars and coins by households across the world, led
by India and China," said Hewitt. "If we just look at the year
to date, the investment case for gold is as strong as ever.
While stock markets have wobbled, gold has performed well."
Chinese demand for gold totalled 985 tonnes last year,
followed by India on 849 tonnes. They accounted for nearly 45
percent of total global demand, with consumer demand up 2
percent and 1 percent respectively in those countries.
Indian jewellery demand reached its third highest level on
record in 2015 at 654.3 tonnes.
Global supply of gold fell 4 percent last year to 4,258
tonnes, partly because of slower mine production. Mining
companies have scaled back since 2013 in a bid to slash costs
and mine production shrank in the fourth quarter of 2015, the
first quarterly contraction since 2008, WGC said.
(Editing by David Evans)