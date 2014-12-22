BRIEF-Computer Warehouse Group reports Q1 pretax profit of 27.1 mln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 27.1 million naira versus 14 million naira year ago
Dec 22 Goldbach Group AG
* To sell web TV platform Wilmaa to its founder Thomas Gabathuler
* Sale will enable Goldbach to focus fully on its core business as a neutral advertising aggregator
* Price is subject to a confidentiality agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit before tax of 27.1 million naira versus 14 million naira year ago
* IGG Singapore agrees to advance loan in principal amount of US$1 million to Pocket Social Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeqct0] Further company coverage: