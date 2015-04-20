By Nishant Kumar
| LONDON, April 20
LONDON, April 20 Goldbridge Capital Partners,
the hedge fund manager founded by two former BlueBay Asset
Management veterans, has shut, one of its key investors said on
Monday, following losses in its fixed income hedge fund last
year.
Goldbridge, launched in 2011 by former BlueBay fund managers
Gina Germano and Dipankar Shewaram, with backing from Northill
Capital, managed less than $200 million, one source close to the
company said. Shewaram left the firm last year, records with
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority showed.
"The Goldbridge Capital Partners board took the decision to
close Goldbridge earlier this year, and wind down the Goldbridge
Credit Value fund," Northill said in a statement on behalf of
Goldbridge.
"This decision was based on an assessment of the direction
and relative position of the firm by the Goldbridge shareholders
who concluded that they would not provide further capital to the
business," the statement added.
Hedge funds were hit hard in Europe last year due to poor
returns and rising costs as a result of a growing regulatory
burden. They gained just 0.7 percent on average, leading to a
record number shutting.
The Goldbridge Credit Value Fund invested in European
sub-investment grade debt and was down about 2 percent last
year, underperforming a near 4 percent gain in fixed income
hedge funds tracked by Eurekahedge.
Goldbridge joins the likes of Bramshott Capital, BlueBay and
OVS Capital who have all shut down hedge funds since last year.
In Europe, investors pulled about $15 billion from hedge
funds in the second half of the year and $1.4 billion in the
first quarter of 2015 after investing about $35 billion in the
first half of 2014, data from Eurekahedge showed.
(Editing by Alison Williams)