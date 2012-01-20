Jan 20 Goldbrook Ventures Inc said
privately held Chinese partner Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co has
agreed to make a C$100 million offer to buy the Canadian miner.
Jilin Jien's 39 Canadian cents a share proposal represents a
premium of about 59 percent to Goldbrook stock's closing price
of 24.5 Canadian cents on the Toronto Venture Exchange on
Thursday.
Goldbrook is engaged in the exploration and development of
nickel, copper, platinum sulphide deposits.
Under the agreement, Goldbrook's board have the option to
terminate the deal in favour of a superior proposal by paying a
fee of C$3 million and subject to Jilin Jien's right to match
the offer.
Goldbrook owns 25 percent in Nunavik Nickel Project in the
Jilin Jien's majority owned project in Canada.
Jilin Jien has also agreed to lend C$2 million to Goldbrook
as interim funding. The companies have decided not to proceed
with litigation and arbitration proceedings between them,
subject to the completion of the offer.
Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company were
up 41 percent at 34.5 Canadian cents in midday trade on Friday.