BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
Oct 5 Work has resumed at Goldcorp Inc's Cerro Negro mine in Argentina, the company said on Monday, following the declaration of a mandatory 15-day conciliation period.
Workers at Cerro Negro, represented by the Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina union, had halted work at the mine site on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)