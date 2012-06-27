TORONTO, June 26 Barrick Gold Corp on
Tuesday lost a courtroom battle over the ownership of the huge
El Morro gold-copper project in Chile, after an Ontario judge
dismissed claims filed by Barrick against its smaller Canadian
rival Goldcorp Inc.
Barrick began legal action after Goldcorp sealed an
agreement to buy a 70 percent stake in the El Morro project, one
of the largest known copper and gold deposits in Latin America.
Barrick had a deal to buy the stake from owner Xstrata
, but was bested when Goldcorp swooped in with a side
deal after minority stakeholder New Gold rejected the
Barrick bid as part of its right of first refusal.
Toronto-based Barrick, the world's largest goldminer, filed
a lawsuit against New Gold, Goldcorp and Xstrata in the Ontario
Superior Court of Justice. The lawsuit stated that the exercise
of the right of first refusal was invalid and had improperly
interfered with Barrick's right to acquire the interest in El
Morro.
Ontario Court Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel had dismissed the
claims made by Barrick, Goldcorp said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
"We are pleased that the court has confirmed our position
that our acquisition of El Morro was completely proper and
consistent with the relevant agreements and Chilean law," said
Goldcorp's Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes in the statement.
Barrick said it continued to believe that New Gold
improperly exercised its right of first refusal. It would review
the court's ruling in detail and consider its options.
As of December 31, 2010, proven and probable reserves at El
Morro totaled 8.4 million ounces of gold and 6.1 billion pounds
of copper.