Jan 13 Goldcorp Inc : * CEO says views osisko's malartic asset as a "low-risk" mine * CEO sees potential cost synergies from acquisition of Osisko * CEO says offer for Osisko to officially commence on Tuesday, after takeover

circular filed with regulators * CEO says malartic would potentially be one of goldcorp's biggest free cash

flow generators, if acquisition succeeds * CEO says with malartic asset already in production, it makes it an ideal

acquisition * CEO says company has not had any conversations with Osisko equity, debt

holders ahead of going public with its offer * CEO says its discussions with Osisko management stopped late last year * Says strongly committed to retaining the company's current credit rating * CEO says focused on this acquisition for now, not looking at doing other

deals at this point