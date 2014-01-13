Jan 13 Goldcorp Inc :
* CEO says views osisko's malartic asset as a
"low-risk" mine
* CEO sees potential cost synergies from acquisition of Osisko
* CEO says offer for Osisko to officially commence on Tuesday,
after takeover
circular filed with regulators
* CEO says malartic would potentially be one of goldcorp's
biggest free cash
flow generators, if acquisition succeeds
* CEO says with malartic asset already in production, it makes
it an ideal
acquisition
* CEO says company has not had any conversations with Osisko
equity, debt
holders ahead of going public with its offer
* CEO says its discussions with Osisko management stopped late
last year
* Says strongly committed to retaining the company's current
credit rating
* CEO says focused on this acquisition for now, not looking at
doing other
deals at this point