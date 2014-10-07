SANTIAGO Oct 7 Chile's Supreme Court has halted
the development of the El Morro gold and copper mine owned by
Canada's Goldcorp, overturning an appeals court ruling at
the behest of local indigenous groups who oppose the mine.
The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that an environmental
permit awarded last year should be halted until indigenous
groups had been consulted on the project.
Last April, a local appeals court dismissed an appeal lodged
by the Diaguita community, who claimed that they had not been
properly consulted over the mine.
El Morro is 70 percent owned by Goldcorp and 30 percent by
New Gold.
