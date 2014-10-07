(Adds background, detail, shares)
SANTIAGO Oct 7 Chile's Supreme Court has halted
the development of the El Morro gold and copper mine owned by
Canada's Goldcorp, saying that local indigenous groups
who oppose the $3.9 billion project need to be better consulted.
The court said on Tuesday that an environmental permit
awarded last year should be stopped until a fresh consultation,
based on an International Labor Organization convention, has
taken place with the local Diaguita community.
Goldcorp has just received the ruling and is reviewing it,
spokeswoman Christine Marks said. "Goldcorp remains committed to
open and transparent dialogue with its stakeholders."
The decision is the latest in a string of rulings that have
found against mining companies looking to invest in the top
copper exporter. Like many of its resource-intensive Latin
American peers, Chile is struggling to find a balance between
mining-led growth and environmental protection.
Billions of dollars worth of projects have been put on ice
or delayed in recent years, snarled up in red tape and opposed
by local communities.
Tuesday's decision overturns a local appeals court finding
from last April, which dismissed an appeal lodged by the
Diaguita.
The Diaguita - who also opposed the massive Barrick Gold
Pascua-Lama project, stalled since last year - claimed
that a previous consultation on El Morro was not properly
conducted.
They also say the mine in northern Chile is planned on what
they deem as sacred ancestral land, and that it could pollute a
local river.
El Morro is a potentially large, low-cost copper and gold
producer which had been due to begin operations in 2017.
But the project seems to have gone to the backburner for
Goldcorp. It was absent from a list of organic growth
opportunities mentioned by Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes at a
gold conference in Denver last month, with Jeannes pointing to
the Camino Rojo project in Mexico as the company's biggest
internal opportunity.
El Morro is 70 percent owned by Goldcorp and 30 percent by
New Gold. Goldcorp edged down 0.2 percent and New Gold
fell 2.2 percent on the Toronto stock exchange at mid-afternoon,
in line with other gold stocks.
(Reporting by Eric Lopez, Additional reporting by Nicole
Mordant, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Diane Craft and
Richard Chang)