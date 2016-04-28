TORONTO, April 28 Canada's Goldcorp Inc
confirmed on Thursday that its computer network had been
"compromised" and the gold mining company was working to
determine the scope and impact of the data breach.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp's internal security team is working
with independent technology security firms to gather facts and
inform affected employees, said spokeswoman Christine Marks.
The security teams will also work on an action plan that
includes immediate preventative modifications to computer
processes and increased network security, she said.
The Daily Dot website reported on Wednesday that hackers had
claimed to have "badly hacked" Goldcorp, the world's
third-biggest gold producer by market value, dumping private
company and employee data online.
The data included what appeared to be correspondence with
employees on their performance and pay rates, bank account
information, budget information for 2016 and international
contacts, the Daily Dot reported.
Goldcorp did not say what data had been hacked.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Andrew Hay)