By Nicole Mordant
| VANCOUVER, July 28
VANCOUVER, July 28 Goldcorp Inc has put
its Los Filos gold and silver mine in Mexico on the block and is
also looking at selling two other non-core mines, chief
executive David Garofalo said on Thursday.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp has started a formal sales process
for the Los Filos mine, Garofalo said in an interview, and it is
looking at options for its Alumbrera mine in Argentina and its
Marlin operation in Guatemala, both of which are getting close
to being mined out.
"Los Filos, Marlin and Alumbrera are smaller scale mines.
They don't have the economies of scale that our existing five
camps offer us" or that a newly acquired gold project, Coffee,
"potentially offers us once it's built out," Garofalo said.
At Marlin, opportunity for significant exploration exists
that might attract a small mining explorer, Garofalo said.
Alumbrera's mine site infrastructure could be of value to owners
of some of the nearby undeveloped deposits.
Garofalo would not speculate on a sales value for any of the
assets but said Goldcorp would be happy to be paid in part in
the shares of the acquirer, as happened in 2010 when it sold its
Escobal silver deposit to Tahoe Resources Inc.
Goldcorp acquired a 40 percent stake in Tahoe through that
deal. It later sold its stake for around $1 billion.
"We like supporting new generation producers like that and
we'd be happy to do something like that with any of these
assets," Garofalo said.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Grant
McCool)