Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's Goldcorp Inc reported a slight increase in its first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, as operational hurdles at one of its largest mines partly offset gains from a sharp increase in bullion prices.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp said adverse ground conditions at Red Lake in northern Ontario delayed the development of new mining faces in the operations' high-grade zone. That, together with lower grade in other areas of the mine, led to a slow start to 2012.
Excluding an impairment charge related to certain equity investments and other one-time items, earnings rose to $404 million, or 50 cents a share, from a year-earlier profit of $392 million or 49 cents.
Net earnings dropped to $479 million or 51 cents a share, from $651 million or 81 cents, a year earlier.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.