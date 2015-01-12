Jan 12 Goldcorp Inc said on Monday it produced 886,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and forecast that output in 2015 will increase by approximately 20 percent to between 3.3 million and 3.6 million ounces of gold.

Goldcorp, the world's biggest gold producer by market value, said all-in sustaining costs were $1,045 in the fourth quarter. It forecast 2015 all-in sustaining costs of between $875 and $950 an ounce. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)