BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
TORONTO, April 30 Goldcorp Inc, the world's biggest gold producer by market value, reported a lower adjusted profit on Thursday, reflecting a lower realized margin on gold sales, a higher tax rate, and higher depreciation and depletion expenses.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based miner reported adjusted profit of $12 million, or 1 cent a share, in the quarter ended March 31, down from $209 million, or 26 cents a share, in the same period last year.
Gold production grew to 724,800 ounces from 679,000 ounces. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: