TORONTO, July 30 Goldcorp Inc, the
world's most valuable gold miner, reported a lower net-adjusted
profit on Thursday, as an ongoing slump in bullion prices
squeezed earnings.
The Vancouver-based company reported adjusted earnings of
$65 million, or 8 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30,
down from $164 million, or 20 cents a share, in the same period
last year.
Gold production increased to 908,000 ounces from 648,700
ounces, a quarterly record driven by higher grades at Penasquito
and the ongoing ramp-up at Cerro Negro.
