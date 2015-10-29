(Adds details on Cochenour timetable and Eleonore production
from conference call, updates stock prices)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Oct 29 Goldcorp Inc
shares tumbled 10 percent on Thursday while stocks of several
top gold miners made gains, after the world's most valuable
bullion producer posted a surprise loss on an inventory
writedown and declining prices.
The Vancouver-based company was overshadowed by better
quarterly results from the world's largest gold producer,
Barrick, whose stock rose 1.9 percent; Newmont,
up 4.1 percent; and Agnico-Eagle, whose shares rose 0.7
percent.
"When companies are delivering good results, their share
prices are reflecting it," said Dundee Capital Markets analyst
Josh Wolfson. "Investors are looking for tangible results."
Goldcorp reported an adjusted loss of $37 million, or 4
cents a share, which included a writedown on stockpiles of $40
million, or 5 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, expected an adjusted profit of 4
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production and development challenges also raised concerns.
An issue with iron sulphides at the Eleonore mine impacted
third-quarter recoveries. Combined with a previous problem, that
could hurt its 2015 output forecast of 250,000-270,000 ounces of
gold, said Chief Operating Officer George Burns.
Last month, Goldcorp trimmed Eleonore's full-year output
estimate due to lower gold grades from unexpected folds and
faults in the ore body.
A production ramp-up at its Cochenour mine in Canada also
hit a bump with engineering work taking longer than expected.
The ramp up was seen happening throughout 2016, but will now
happen in late 2016 and into 2017.
Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said the market is
overreacting to headline numbers that mask strong results.
"I absolutely think it's overdone. I'm always surprised by
how one day, a quarter of the market cares so much about GAAP
(generally accepted accounting principles) earnings and whether
there's a miss or not," he said in an interview.
"The operations performed extremely well, we grew
production, our cash all-in-sustaining costs were down, we
generated $243 million of free cash flow, paid down debt, put
money in the bank. All the things that you're supposed to do."
Goldcorp confirmed its 2015 forecast for production at the
high end 3.3-3.6 million ounces of gold, all-in sustaining costs
of $850 to $900 an ounce and capital spending of $1.2-$1.4
billion.
All-in sustaining costs to produce one ounce of gold fell to
$848 in the quarter, from $1,066 last year. Gold production
increased to a record 922,200 ounces from 651,700, but the price
fell to $1,114 per ounce from $1,266.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Alan
Crosby)