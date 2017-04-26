BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc , the world's fourth-biggest gold producer by market value, posted higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday helped by lower costs.
Goldcorp reported net earnings of $170 million, or 20 cents a share, in the three months through the end of March. That compared with earnings of $80 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results